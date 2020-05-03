Pickup truck backs into fence, lands in Slidell swimming pool

No one was injured in this vehicle accident in which this truck was accidentally backed through a fence into a swimming pool in Slidell. (Source: St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1)
By Nicole Mumphrey | May 3, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 8:44 PM

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -First responders in Slidell are trying figuring out how to remove a pickup truck from a backyard pool.

While details are limited, we do know that no one was injured.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning, St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 said the truck was accidentally backed through a fence and into a swimming pool.

The driver of he truck was attempting to back into a parking spot at the Cross Gates Apartments and accidentally backed through a fence and into the swimming pool at a house on Whimby Drive in the Cross Gates Subdivision.

