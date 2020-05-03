Pickup truck backs into fence, lands in Slidell swimming pool

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -First responders in Slidell are trying figuring out how to remove a pickup truck from a backyard pool.
While details are limited, we do know that no one was injured.
In a Facebook post Sunday morning, St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 said the truck was accidentally backed through a fence and into a swimming pool.
The driver of he truck was attempting to back into a parking spot at the Cross Gates Apartments and accidentally backed through a fence and into the swimming pool at a house on Whimby Drive in the Cross Gates Subdivision.
