Mississippians have more time to complete 2020 Census

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - 2020 has seen its share of headlines, but one that has fallen through the cracks due to COVID-19 resurfaces every ten years. According to the state census website, for every adult and child counted in the state of Mississippi, $5,000 of tax-payer money is reallocated to the state, for a total of $17.5 billion annually.
“We have a self-response rate of 51.9 %, so we’re tracking very well. We’re 36th in the nation in self-response rates right now. We are 50th in the nation for internet response rates but that really shows the dedication of Mississippians to either call or return their paper forms back to the census," said Jase Payne with Mississippi Census 2020 Communications.
The census does more than decide political seats.
“So if we think about that, a household of four represents $250,000 back to the state of Mississippi and to the community over the next ten years for healthcare, roads, schools, bridges, staff benefits, WIC programs. Another example is the trillions of dollars in the CARES Act was distributed by the data from the 2010 census. From disaster relief, tornados, all the way to what we’re experiencing now with COVID-19, all of this data from the census is so important," Payne said.
The new deadline to complete the 2020 Census is Oct. 31.
