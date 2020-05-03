MEMA prepares for active hurricane season during National Hurricane Preparedness Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants all Mississippians to be prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.
May 3-9, 2020 is National Hurricane Preparedness Week.
“Preparation is critical, especially since we are expecting an above-average season this year. With water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico at record highs we could potentially experience dangerous hurricanes in the 2020 hurricane season. With the added challenges of COVID-19, MEMA is addressing necessary considerations for response operations, sheltering and evacuation plans,” says MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel.
There were 18 named storms during last year’s Atlantic hurricane season and five of those storms formed in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through November 30.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will provide valuable preparedness information for Mississippians throughout the week.
Throughout the week, MEMA will share information on the following topics:
Sunday – Determining Your Risk
Monday – Developing an Evacuation Plan
Tuesday – Disaster Supplies
Wednesday – Insurance Check-Ups
Thursday – Strengthening Your Home
Friday – Helping Your Neighbor
Saturday – Completing a Written Plan
