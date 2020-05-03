Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old girl from the New Orleans area are overjoyed that their daughter has recovered from a near-death coronavirus infection. Juliet Daly had barely made it to the hospital before she had a heart attack. She was eventually airlifted to another hospital and put on a ventilator for four days. Her doctor said children often don't have the same symptoms as adults with coronavirus infections. In Juliet's case she had severe abdominal pains and eventually her lips started turning blue. But now, the middle child of three is out of the hospital and well enough to go biking and play with her brother.