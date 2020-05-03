Girl, 11, killed in hit-and-run; HPD looking for driver

The hit-and-run happened near the intersection of J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive and Barnes Avenue. (Source: WTOC)
By WDAM Staff | May 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated May 3 at 4:25 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are looking for a driver who hit a woman and young girl Saturday night, killing the child.

Police said the hit-and-run happened near the intersection of J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive and Barnes Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Responding officers found the woman and girl lying in the roadway.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said the girl died at the scene. The woman was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the girl who was killed was 11 years old.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

