Expect a warm week ahead

Expect a little patchy fog in the area overnight with lows in the lower 60s. During the day Monday, look for mostly sunny and very warm weather with temperatures in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 60s on Tuesday morning. It will be warm again on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday night, but no severe weather is expected at this time. On Wednesday, highs will be in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-50s. Sunny skies are expected on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy weather is in the forecast for Friday with a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday night. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Again, no severe weather is expected at this time. By Saturday, expect sunny weather to return with cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 40s by Sunday morning! Sunny skies are in the forecast for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.