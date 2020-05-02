Understanding your FEMA assistance status letter

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents from Covington, Jefferson Davis and Jones counties that have applied for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency after the April 12 tornado will soon be receiving a FEMA letter in the mail or via email explaining the status of your application.
The letter will inform you of the amount of any assistance FEMA has awarded you as well as information on the appropriate use of the disaster assistance funds.
FEMA reminds applicants that assistance is not the same as insurance and that the funds are intended for “basic work to make a home habitable, including toilets, a roof, critical utilities, windows and doors.”
Your letter may also tell you that additional information is needed before a decision can be reached on your request for assistance and instructions for responding.
Examples of missing information or documentation may include:
- Proof of insurance coverage
- Settlement statement of insurance claims
- Proof of identity
- Proof of occupancy
- Proof of ownership
- Proof that the damaged property was the applicant’s primary residence at the time of the disaster
If you have questions about your letter, you can go to DisasterAssistance.gov or call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585.
If you do not agree with the amount of assistance awarded, you can submit an appeal letter with supporting documents, such as a contractor’s estimate for home repairs and photos.
If you are uninsured or after insurance claims have been settled, you can receive FEMA assistance for unmet needs by submitting insurance settlement or denial documents, though FEMA does not help with insurance deductibles. FEMA also cannot duplicate assistance provided by insurance settlements or other programs.
You must submit your appeals in writing with a signed and dated letter explaining the reasons for your appeal. It should also include:
- Applicant’s full name
- Disaster number (4536 in Mississippi)
- Address of the pre-disaster primary residence
- Applicant’s current phone number and address
- The FEMA registration number on all documents
If someone that is not the applicant or co-applicant writes the appeal letter for you, that person must sign it and include a signed statement authorizing him or her to act on behalf of the applicant.
Letters must be postmarked within 60 days of the date of the determination letter. Appeal letters and supporting documents may be submitted to FEMA by fax or mail or via a FEMA online account. To set up an online account, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, click on “Check Status” and follow the directions.
You can still apply for disaster assistance by going online to disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.
