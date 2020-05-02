31st Okatoma Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first time in a generation, the Okatoma Festival has been canceled.
The 31st annual event was scheduled to take place Saturday, May 2 in downtown Collins, but was called off weeks ago because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We felt that was the right thing to do,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce.
“Dealing with the virus is our first priority and then, with the storm that came through, there are so many people in need that we’ve just kind of put the festival behind us and we’ll look for May 1, next year," Shoemake said.
Since 1990, the festival has featured arts and crafts vendors, live music and carnival rides.
“It is a big impact on letting people know what is available in Collins, because we are sort of an outlying suburb of Hattiesburg, too, we have a lot to offer here,” said Patricia Goldin-Rayborn, of the James Agency and Goldin Agency with Nationwide Insurance.
The 30th annual festival in 2019 was shut down early because of severe weather.
