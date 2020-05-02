Laurel church hosts blood drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church spent Saturday rolling up their sleeves to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many in the congregation of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church teamed up with blood provider Vitalant for a blood drive at the church.
Originally, it was scheduled as part of an anniversary celebration at the church, but that event was canceled because of the virus outbreak.
“We had a whole health fair going on,” said Markiet Lewis, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. “We had Southeast Mississippi Rural Health coming in to do some free screenings for us, but because of COVID-19, we had to cancel that and so, we decided we would go on with our blood drive and just be a help to the community.”
The church is in its 105th year in Laurel.
