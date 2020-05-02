JCSD: 2 wanted men in custody, 1 sought

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department after the department posted that three men were wanted on felony warrants Friday.
JCSD said Milton L. Arrington, Martin Reese Ashcraft and Donnie Jefcoat were wanted on felony warrants.
Deputies arrested Ashcraft overnight on a charge of weapon possession by a felon. He was booked in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
Arrington was captured Saturday on a bench warrant from the Jones County Circuit Judge.
The department is still searching for Jefcoat,who is wanted on a warrant for grand larceny.
If you have any information regarding Jefcoat’s whereabouts, you are asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867.
