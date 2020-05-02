Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The three biggest names in men’s pole vault will compete against each other from their own backyards in a rare sports event during the pandemic. Video links will connect world record holder Mondo Duplantis, world champion Sam Kendricks and former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie. World Athletics calls it “The Ultimate Garden Clash” and will stream it on social media. Duplantis will be in Louisiana, Kendricks in Mississippi and Lavillenie in France. Their challenge is to clear the most 5-meter jumps within 30 minutes. The athletes agreed on the format because adjusting the bar is not practical without officials in place.