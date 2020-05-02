First Alert: Saturday evening forecast

Today was very nice in the Pine Belt with highs in the 80s. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s. During the day Sunday look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Monday with highs in the 80s and maybe one or two 90 degree readings as well. Mainly sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday with highs around 90 and lows in the lower to mid 60s. Partly cloudy and not quite as warm on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s by Thursday morning. Sunny skies are on tap for Thursday with highs in lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s by Friday morning. A cold front will push through the Pine Belt late Friday with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s. Sunny skies return on Saturday with highs in the 70s and lows in the lower 50s.