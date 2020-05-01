Volunteers help with debris cleanup in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of volunteers continue to help cleanup debris from the recent storms in the Pine Belt.
A rapid response team from the cities of Ripley and Faulkner, Mississippi has been assisting homeowners in the Sharon community of Jones County for the last couple of days.
The team is made up of eight volunteers from two Baptist churches who’ve been using heavy equipment to move trees and other debris to the roadside for pickup.
Their work has been coordinated by the Jones County Baptist Association who has sent about 300 volunteers to more than 100 locations since the storm on April 23.
