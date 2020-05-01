UWSEMS join state partners for COVID-19 relief fundraiser

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - United Way of Southeast Mississippi is joining statewide partners in raising funds for COVID-19 relief.
UWSEMS is a part of the Mississippi Association of United Ways, an organization made up of nine United Ways leading the charge for bettering Mississippi.
“To say this has been a challenging time for our communities is an understatement," said Tracie Fowler, CEO of UWSEMS. "Our organization is getting calls every day from people who have suffered in the wake of this pandemic... But one thing this virus cannot take from us is our hope and perseverance.”
The Mississippi Association of United Ways is working together on a fundraiser to sell t-shirts with all proceeds going to each United Way in the association.
When buying a t-shirt, remember to include your zip code so United Way will receive the relief funds.
Funds raised from the t-shirt sale will be used for rental and utility assistance to residents within its service area of Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Perry Counties.
If you would like to buy a shirt or make a donation, you can go here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.