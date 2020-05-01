USM men’s basketball adds 3rd JuCo signee

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi dipped into the Florida junior college ranks for the second time for a player ranked in the top 20.
USM coach Jay Ladner announced Thursday the signing of Broward College swingman DeAndre Pickering, bringing the Golden Eagles spring signing class to seven players, including three, junior college transfers.
“DeAndre was one of the most sought-after junior college prospects in the country,” Ladner said in a statement. His addition makes a strong class even stronger. There are exciting times ahead for Golden Eagle basketball."
Pinckney was ranked the 16th top prospect by JucoRecruiting.com. Last weekend, USM signed South Georgia Technical College guard Justin Johnson, who JucoRecruiting.com had ranked as high as No. 13 this season.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Pinckney averaged 16.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore. As a freshman, he averaged 18.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, hitting 78.9 percent of his free-throw attempts.
A three-year letterwinner at Miami Carol City High School in Miami Gardens, Fla., Pinckney averaged 15.0 points and 10.0 rebounds as a senior and earned district co-Defensive Player of the Year honors.
