Tim’s Two Cents: USM Hall of Fame football coach Jeff Bower

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with long-time USM football coach Jeff Bower.
Bower spent 29 years at USM, first as a quarterback, then as an assistant coach before being hired in December 1990 as head coach. His final season was 2007.
During that time, he compiled a 119-88-1 record, including winning marks in his final 14 seasons. The Golden Eagles played in 10 bowl games over his final 11 seasons.
Bower guided USM to four Conference USA championships, was named C-USA Coach of the Year three times and was honored as C-USA’s Coach of the Decade for the 1990s.
Bower is a member of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame, USM Legends Club and M-Club Hall of Fame.
Bower talked about his three-year stint on the Playoff Selection Committee, the unknowns ahead for college football because of COVID-19 and awaiting the birth of his fourth grandchild.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.