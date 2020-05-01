Slade Wilks ready for next leg in his baseball journey

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Slade Wilks slaps some baseballs on a mild spring afternoon in Columbia.
Columbia Academy’s a modest ballpark compared to the major league stadiums he visited last summer.
Wilks’ all-star circuit began at historic Wrigley Field in Chicago where the groundskeepers were quick to tell outfielders to stay off the iconic ivy.
He then visited the Hoover Met in Alabama for the East Coast Pro Showcase and San Diego’s Petco Park for the Perfect Game All-American Classic.
“Pretty surreal to step into Chicago Cubs batter box where it’s a pretty historical place there in the game of baseball,” Wilks said. "That place is monumental for the game. Walking out onto the field I was like, ‘Wow, this is it right here.’”
“It’s a cool thing for Columbia Academy,” said Cougars head coach Keith Stanley. “Everybody knows everybody, everybody knows everybody’s mama. It’s really cool to be able to turn on MLB Network and see a kid that you walked the hallways with playing at Wrigley Field.”
Before he was a Major League Baseball prospect, Wilks was just an eighth grader on Columbia Academy’s 32-win state championship team of 2017 – a roster full of Division I talent.
It included his cousin Luke McKenzie, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in August 2019 after two years at Jones College.
“Just that year alone we had four, and could have had five guys that went to play college baseball,” Wilks said. “Being around them, they taught me a lot. That was a real special year, that’s probably the best team Columbia Academy’s ever seen.”
Wilks tied McKenzie’s single-season home-run record as a junior with 15 bombs and was eager to set a new Columbia Academy mark in 2020 before the season ended prematurely.
Nevertheless, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound outfielder finished his Cougars career with a school-best 50 homers.
With his high school days in the rear-view mirror, Wilks looks forward to the next step in his baseball career. The left-handed hitter signed with Southern Miss in November, a school 35 miles from his house where he grew up watching guys like Dylan Burdeaux, Matt Wallner and Matt Guidry.
“Playing at Southern Miss is a dream,” Wilks said. “I grew up a Southern Miss fan, always went and watched games over there. Once I talked to the coaches, talked to coach Berry, I knew that’s exactly where I wanted to be.”
Of course, the soon-to-be 19-year-old may have a decision to make when the MLB Draft rolls around on June 10. It’s something he and his family are praying about.
For now, Wilks takes his cuts on the field where he’s always welcome.
“A lot of good memories out on this field and made a lot of the best friends growing up, playing together,” Wilks said. “This field taught me a lot, I grew up on this field a lot. We had a lot of goals left on the table this year, but that just wasn’t in God’s plan. I’m going to miss being around my friends all the time, everything about it. Columbia Academy means a lot to me.”
