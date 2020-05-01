Senior Spotlight - West Marion Trojans

By Taylor Curet | May 1, 2020 at 2:50 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 2:58 AM

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - All is quiet in Foxworth this spring.

Typically, West Marion is preparing for a deep playoff run in April and May. Instead, coach Derrick Jerkins and his four seniors see their season come to an abrupt end:

  • Travis Little
  • Jacob Pounds
  • Gabe Miller
  • Brian Blakeney

The Lady Trojans were off to a promising 7-1 start under coach Mike McMullin. West Marion softball loses three seniors:

  • Hannah Miller – signed with Pearl River Community College; Hit three homers with 12 runs-batted-in in 2020.
  • Shelby Bedwell – batted .591 with 14 RBIs through eight games.
  • Avery Homes – Centerfielder, was injured during first game of the season.

