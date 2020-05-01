Senior Spotlight - West Marion Trojans

FOXWORTH, Miss. (WDAM) - All is quiet in Foxworth this spring.
Typically, West Marion is preparing for a deep playoff run in April and May. Instead, coach Derrick Jerkins and his four seniors see their season come to an abrupt end:
- Travis Little
- Jacob Pounds
- Gabe Miller
- Brian Blakeney
The Lady Trojans were off to a promising 7-1 start under coach Mike McMullin. West Marion softball loses three seniors:
- Hannah Miller – signed with Pearl River Community College; Hit three homers with 12 runs-batted-in in 2020.
- Shelby Bedwell – batted .591 with 14 RBIs through eight games.
- Avery Homes – Centerfielder, was injured during first game of the season.
