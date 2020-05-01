Senior Spotlight - Stringer Red Devils

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - After advancing to the state championship in 2019 - a first in 23 years - Stringer was eager to build on its success.
The Coronavirus pandemic had other plans and the Red Devils’ season came to an end at 5-3. Head coach Wade Weathers waves goodbye to four seniors:
- Jake Parker - Four-time All-District and All-State punter in football
- Gunner James - Graduates as Stringer’s valedictorian; plans to study engineering at Ole Miss.
- Trevor Aplin - signed a bowling scholarship with Blue Mountain College.
- Nate Arender - Served as Stringer’s manager/announcer.
Softball coach Jody Rowell’s club finished 7-1. The Lady Devils had two seniors - Allison Rowell and Ricki Clark.
Clark has been a starter since her sophomore year, playing centerfield as a senior.
Rowell leaves Stringer after starting six years on the varsity team. The pitcher/shortstop batted a career .377 with 65 runs-batted-in and threw 227 strikeouts. She plans to attend Jones College and Southern Miss to study elementary education.
