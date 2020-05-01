Senior Spotlight - Purvis Tornadoes

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Tornadoes were beginning to turn the corner before their baseball season came to a sudden halt.
Purvis finished 7-4 under head coach Tony Farlow, sending off four seniors:
- Dakota Lee - signed with Pearl River Community College; led Purvis with a 0.35 earned-run-average and 37 strikeouts in five appearances.
- Jesse Johnson - signed with Jones College; batted .227 through eight games; Went 2-0 on the mound with 28 strikeouts.
- Nathan Emfinger - batted .308 with eight runs-batted-in through ten games.
- Cole Charbert - held a .304 on-base percentage.
Just one senior leaves coach David Entrekin and the Purvis softball program.
Sarah Ballard finished her shortened senior season batting .526 with a .625 on-base percentage through nine games. She also tossed 54 strikeouts.
Ballard will play for coach Chris Robinson at Jones College next season.
