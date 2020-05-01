Senior Spotlight - Pearl River Central Blue Devils

By Taylor Curet | May 1, 2020 at 2:29 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 2:29 AM

CARRIERE, Miss. (WDAM) - Neil Walther always puts together a competitive baseball team at Pearl River Central.

The Blue Devils don’t get the chance to see just how competitive they were as their season ended at 10-3. All-State pitcher Austin Diebold and Pearl River Community College signee Mason Treat graduate with their senior years cut short.

Diebold was 3-1 on the mound with 22 strikeouts in 2020. Treat batted .522 with 24 hits and 11 runs-batted-in through 13 games.

Tony Labella was equally enthusiastic about his softball team which started 9-1. Nine Lady Blue Devils leave Carriere:

  • Breyanna Bernard
  • Haylee Burge
  • Madi Glidewell
  • Elana Hawthorne
  • Payton Lee – signed with PRCC.
  • Keigan Pearson – signed with PRCC.
  • Brienne Penton
  • Brianna Smith
  • Karlie Wilcox

