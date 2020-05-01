Senior Spotlight - Pearl River Central Blue Devils

CARRIERE, Miss. (WDAM) - Neil Walther always puts together a competitive baseball team at Pearl River Central.
The Blue Devils don’t get the chance to see just how competitive they were as their season ended at 10-3. All-State pitcher Austin Diebold and Pearl River Community College signee Mason Treat graduate with their senior years cut short.
Diebold was 3-1 on the mound with 22 strikeouts in 2020. Treat batted .522 with 24 hits and 11 runs-batted-in through 13 games.
Tony Labella was equally enthusiastic about his softball team which started 9-1. Nine Lady Blue Devils leave Carriere:
- Breyanna Bernard
- Haylee Burge
- Madi Glidewell
- Elana Hawthorne
- Payton Lee – signed with PRCC.
- Keigan Pearson – signed with PRCC.
- Brienne Penton
- Brianna Smith
- Karlie Wilcox
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.