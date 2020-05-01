Senior Spotlight - Mize Bulldogs

MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bulldogs had something brewing up in Smith County.
Mize Attendance Center’s season was cut short at 7-3, leaving head coach Adam Dyess to part with five seniors:
- Zack Griffith – signed with East Mississippi Community College.
- Grant McLeod
- Eli Evans
- Tyler Welborn
- Trey Tuggle – signed a football scholarship with Tulane.
Lady Bulldogs softball bids adieu to three seniors:
- Cora Robinson - signed with Southwest Community College.
- Taylor Epps
- Makayla Luper
