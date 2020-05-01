Senior Spotlight - Mize Bulldogs

Senior Spotlight - Mize Bulldogs
By Taylor Curet | May 1, 2020 at 2:20 AM CDT - Updated May 1 at 2:20 AM

MIZE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bulldogs had something brewing up in Smith County.

Mize Attendance Center’s season was cut short at 7-3, leaving head coach Adam Dyess to part with five seniors:

  • Zack Griffith – signed with East Mississippi Community College.
  • Grant McLeod
  • Eli Evans
  • Tyler Welborn
  • Trey Tuggle – signed a football scholarship with Tulane.

Lady Bulldogs softball bids adieu to three seniors:

  • Cora Robinson - signed with Southwest Community College.
  • Taylor Epps
  • Makayla Luper

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.