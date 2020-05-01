Senior Spotlight - Columbia Academy Cougars

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia Academy entered 2020 with a large group of seniors and lofty goals for its baseball club.
The Cougars’ season came to a short end at 5-5, leading the state with 11 homers at the time. Head coach Keith Stanley parts with nine seniors and three managers:
- Tate Duncan – signed with Hinds Community College
- Slade Wilks – signed with Southern Miss
- Kyle Herring
- Colby Thompson
- Peyton Rowell
- Ethan Stringer
- Mason Dilmore
- Ras Pace
- Patrick Gill
Managers:
- Daniel Herrera
- Hunter Courtney
- Jacob Bain
