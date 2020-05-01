Senior Spotlight - Columbia Academy Cougars

Columbia Academy baseball (Source: Columbia Academy)
By Taylor Curet | May 1, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 8:44 PM

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia Academy entered 2020 with a large group of seniors and lofty goals for its baseball club.

The Cougars’ season came to a short end at 5-5, leading the state with 11 homers at the time. Head coach Keith Stanley parts with nine seniors and three managers:

  • Tate Duncan – signed with Hinds Community College
  • Slade Wilks – signed with Southern Miss
  • Kyle Herring
  • Colby Thompson
  • Peyton Rowell
  • Ethan Stringer
  • Mason Dilmore
  • Ras Pace
  • Patrick Gill

Managers:

  • Daniel Herrera
  • Hunter Courtney
  • Jacob Bain

