Salvation Army continues to serve during the COVID-19 pandemic

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army of Laurel is continuing its mission of doing the most good during a global pandemic and deadly tornadoes that devastated Jones County communities.
Since the shelter-in-place order took affect, the Laurel Salvation Army has made nearly 1000 meals, 250 of which have gone to people not in their shelter but whose regular source of food has been cut off.
An additional 150 meals were provided to the Moss community after the April 12 tornadoes.
“We’ve also had people come in for help with clothing since their clothing was destroyed,” said Maj. Raymond Pruitt with the Laurel Salvation Army.
Zachary Creel came to the shelter from Columbia.
“This is about the only safe place I could think of to come to because I’ve been here before and they’ll help you, give you somewhere to stay and food to eat until you get on your feet and find a job,” said Creel.
The shelter provides structure, each person who stays there must follow the guidelines.
“If you’re not disciplined and you’re not structured and you’re not serious about changing your life, this is not the place for you. I’m just being honest," said Amber Safford, who’s been living in the shelter.
To stay safe from COVID-19, the shelter is disinfecting common areas at least twice a day.
“We wipe everything down the right way," said Safford.
Since the shelter is considered their home, the people staying there have only been able to leave for essential reasons under the executive orders.
The Salvation Army said they haven’t had any issues with running out of supplies and thanks those who have donated.
