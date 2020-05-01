Patrick’s Friday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning much cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s. We’ll be sunny all day long with highs in the low 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s this evening with lows in the mid 50s.
This weekend will be hot as highs soar into the low 90s with higher humidity and sunny skies. Next week is looking dry as well with highs in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday. We’ll cool down by the middle of next week, as a weak front swings though. This will bring us a few showers and cooler temps in the low 80s.
