No foul play suspected in death of Jones Co. jail inmate

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation continues to look into the death of an inmate at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
An official with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety told WDAM on Friday that no foul play is suspected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.
Sheriff Joe Berlin confirmed Thursday that a woman died while in custody at the jail in Ellisville.
Officials have not released the woman’s name, but Berlin said her family had been notified of her death.
