Maximus workers protest working conditions

“If they’re going to have their workers come in and work, at least be like what the city of Hattiesburg has done," Barnett said. "They’ve done a great thing, they’ve stepped up. They’re requiring everybody to be responsible, including themselves, and they have led by example and I think Maximus needs to do that as well. Maximus needs to let those individuals who come and work here, that they not only can come and work in a safe environment but they can go home to their loved ones as healthy as they came here today, and that’s why we’re here today.”