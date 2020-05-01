Maximus workers protest working conditions

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than a dozen workers from Maximus were protesting outside the facility in Hattiesburg Friday voicing their concerns that the company isn’t taking seriously the threat of COVID-19 in the workplace.
The employees claim they aren’t being provided with personal protection equipment needed to keep them safe from the coronavirus and claim guideline set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isn’t being followed.
The employees say that while they do appreciate their jobs, they don’t like the conditions they are having to work under.
State Sen. Juan Barnett of District 34 is lending his support to the workers and thinks it’s time for the company to step up and lead by example.
“If they’re going to have their workers come in and work, at least be like what the city of Hattiesburg has done," Barnett said. "They’ve done a great thing, they’ve stepped up. They’re requiring everybody to be responsible, including themselves, and they have led by example and I think Maximus needs to do that as well. Maximus needs to let those individuals who come and work here, that they not only can come and work in a safe environment but they can go home to their loved ones as healthy as they came here today, and that’s why we’re here today.”
The protestors say they will continue to demonstrate until they are assured the facility is safe to work in.
Maximus provided this statement to WDAM Friday:
“The safety of our employees remains our top priority. MAXIMUS mandated social distancing across all operations, provided face coverings to all employees and significantly enhanced its sanitation measures in accordance with CDC guidelines. We are continuously adding enhanced safety measures. We are in the process of implementing health screenings to ensure anyone who is ill does not come to work. This will eventually include twice daily temperature checks.”
