Legal services remain available to low-income residents through hotline

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The coronavirus pandemic may have shuttered the offices, but free legal aid remains available to low-income Mississippi residents.
The Access to Justice Commission and two legal services agencies announced this week that free legal aid providers remain available through a state-wide hotline at 1-800-498-1804.
The agencies can provide help across a broad band of civil legal concerns such as family law, housing and consumer issues.
The Mississippi Center for Legal Services, staffed by 21 attorneys, covers 43 counties in the southern half of the state.
North Mississippi Rural Legal Services, staffed by 17 attorneys, handles clients in 39 counties over the northern half of the state.
Civil litigation includes bankruptcy, debt collection, eviction, foreclosure defense, education issues, divorce, child support, adoptions, guardianships, domestic violence, abuse of the elderly abuse, expungements, emancipation of minors, power of attorney and wills.
Legal service attorneys also can assist with issues such as the denial of public assistance benefits, such as Medicare or Medicaid.
The pandemic is expected to increase the need for legal aid for the poor, said Nicole McLaughlin, executive director of the Access to Justice Commission.
“About a fourth of our population lived at or below the poverty level before this pandemic began,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “What’s going to happen is that the indigent population is going to grow so much that the need is going to be great.
“What we want people to know is there are options for free legal aid in Mississippi and those offices are open and they are ready to assist.”
The income threshold to qualify for assistance from a legal services attorney is 125 percent of federal poverty guidelines, including:
- Less than $15,950 annual income for an individual
- Less than $21,550 for a two-person household
- Less than $27,150 for a three-person household
- Less than $32,750 for a four-person household
Circumstances exist where eligibility can range up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. There is no income cap for services involving domestic violence.
The pandemic not only has affected the physical presence of the two legal services, its has curtailed outreach efforts into the communities they serve. Those efforts now rely on social media.
“Any time there is a loss of income or loss of resources, it often times results in an increase in legal needs,” said Sam H. Buchanan Jr., executive director for Mississippi Center for Legal Services. “It’s a lot more difficult because we can’t reach out to organize and go into the community to let people know about the services.”
Phone calls from people seeking assistance have declined to both agencies, said Ben T. Cole II, North Mississippi Rural Legal Services.
A call center closed for two weeks while the agencies reorganized staff to work from home. Calls did not resume at their previous level after the call center reopened.
Buchanan and Cole said they believe the actual needs are increasing, but people may not know where to seek help.
“We do expect to see an increase in evictions, various consumer matters, abuse and domestic violence cases,” Cole said. “They may also see an increase in people seeking wills and powers of attorney.
For more information, go to the legal services website at MsLegalServices.org, or the Access to Justice Commission website at Msatjc.org.
