HCA creates COVID-19 relief fund for arts community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people and organizations have taken a hit from COVID-19, especially in the arts industry.
That’s why the Hattiesburg Concert Association has created the COVID-19 Cultural Arts Emergency Relief Fund.
“This will go toward programming costs, administration costs," said HCA development coordinator Rachel Ciraldo. "It will go towards artists, which will all help in the long run to revive our community.”
Ciraldo says the association has lost an estimated $500,000 since the pandemic outbreak.
They are now looking to raise around $20,00 by the end of May.
“You can just donate if you want to just donate," Ciraldo said. "We, of course, appreciate that too. During the month of May, we will be offering some cultural experiences that are also fundraisers.”
Some of the fundraisers include trivia-based games called Couch to 5Play and FestivalSouth Jeopardy, with a prize for the winner.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and starting next week, people will be able to purchase a Quaransinger-gram.
“They will call whoever you want and sing a little message," Ciraldo said. "You get to pick your own melody. This is a great gift for Mother’s Day. I know we can’t reach out and touch our moms the way we want to and have in the past. This is just a way to spread a little love through music.”
She says creating this fund will help restore the arts community once the pandemic is over.
“When we invest in the arts, we’re investing in our communities. We’re investing in our children. We’re investing in local businesses," Ciraldo said. "Insuring that we can support programming now and also insuring that we can offer cultural programming in the future, is absolutely crucial to the revival of our community.”
