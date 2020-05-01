Hattiesburg woman arrested as a part of ongoing drug investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police and Metro Task Force agents arrested a woman on three drug charges as a part of an ongoing investigation Thursday.
Kaylie Nobles, 28, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at the Econo Lodge on U.S. Highway 49, in relation to two previous drug arrests from April 24 on Mamie Street.
Before the arrest, Nobles had arrest warrants for two counts possession of a controlled substance (meth and oxycodone) with intent to distribute within 1500 feet of a school/church and one count of possession of a stolen weapon.
Thursday’s arrest led to more charges with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and meth) and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (heroin).
Nobles was booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.