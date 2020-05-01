Express Employment hosting curbside job fair in Hub City

Express Employment (Source: Express Employment of Hattiesburg)
By Jalen Dogan | May 1, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 1:54 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Express Employment will be hosting its curbside job fair next week in Hattiesburg.

The job fair will take place Thursday, May 7, at 9 a.m. on 4700 Hardy St.

All interviews will be from the comfort of your vehicle.

There is a number of positions available to apply for in Hattiesburg, Laurel and Columbia.

Some of the positions that will be available includes:

  • Construction Workers
  • Groundskeepers
  • Administrative Assistants
  • Warehouse Assembly
  • Branch Managers
  • Ground Healthcare
  • Maintenance Technicians

