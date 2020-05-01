Express Employment hosting curbside job fair in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Express Employment will be hosting its curbside job fair next week in Hattiesburg.
The job fair will take place Thursday, May 7, at 9 a.m. on 4700 Hardy St.
All interviews will be from the comfort of your vehicle.
There is a number of positions available to apply for in Hattiesburg, Laurel and Columbia.
Some of the positions that will be available includes:
- Construction Workers
- Groundskeepers
- Administrative Assistants
- Warehouse Assembly
- Branch Managers
- Ground Healthcare
- Maintenance Technicians
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.