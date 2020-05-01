Couple turns to DIY home improvement projects during pandemic

“One of the first projects we worked on was our mantle and our fireplace," Amanda said. "So the fire place used to be a solid color that matched the walls, but then we got some chalk paint and decided to paint that. Britain Miller from Simply Vintage and I talked about that quite a bit about what color to paint it and was able to decide on some matcha paint. And painted the inside of it black so that you don’t see as much ash in the winter time when we do have a fire in there. But of course, make sure if you do that to get the high-heat spray paint so it’s protecting the fireplace if you do start a fire it won’t be flammable, and the mantle, one of our friends from church was able to build that for us and just did a fabulous job.”