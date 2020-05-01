Couple turns to DIY home improvement projects during pandemic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With everyone practicing social distancing and staying home due to the safer-at-home order, this is the time to catch up on those home improvements that need to be done.
Amanda and her husband Brandon Kirk purchased their new home over a week ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to stop them from completing do it yourself projects at the house.
“One of the first projects we worked on was our mantle and our fireplace," Amanda said. "So the fire place used to be a solid color that matched the walls, but then we got some chalk paint and decided to paint that. Britain Miller from Simply Vintage and I talked about that quite a bit about what color to paint it and was able to decide on some matcha paint. And painted the inside of it black so that you don’t see as much ash in the winter time when we do have a fire in there. But of course, make sure if you do that to get the high-heat spray paint so it’s protecting the fireplace if you do start a fire it won’t be flammable, and the mantle, one of our friends from church was able to build that for us and just did a fabulous job.”
Their kitchen also got a makeover.
“So in the kitchen space it was all almost the same color as the wall. It really didn’t look like it had been painted, so we were able to decide on a couple of paint colors that we really liked,” Amanda said. "Kind of the theme is kind of a modern farm house. I really like the gray and the white together so the back splash because we didn’t change the back splash, with financial resources being slimmed right now because of the coronavirus we just wanted to make good use of what we had. "
The Kirks said they will continue to use the this time to work on their home.
