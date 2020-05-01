City Council to consider new recycling contract for Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council will review a new recycling contract for the city during Tuesday’s meeting that would double the price of monthly curbside recycling services for residents.
The proposed new contract will be with Republic Recycling in Baton Rouge. The change comes after commodity market changes affecting the the current contractor, FV Recycling, according to Mayor Toby Barker’s office.
The city has offered curbside recycling services to residents since 2014 through voluntary-pay program costing $3 a month, which is added to the resident’s water bill.
FV Recycling received the city’s recycled material in a single-stream program, meaning that recyclables are mixed together and have to be sorted by FV Recycling. According to the city, FV Recycling is now transitioning to a multi-stream approach.
If approved, the new contract will allow residents to subscribe to continue the same voluntarily curbside services but at an increased price: $6.57 a month rather than $3.
Council members were presented the situation in January and February. The city presented the following options for continuing a recycling program for the Hattiesburg:
- Option 1: Transitioning to Multi-Stream with FV Recycling: This option involves the hiring of additional staff to sort recyclables, renting warehouse space and paying for baling services from FV Recycling. The total annual cost of this option would be around $150,000 per year. This option would allow the This option would allow residents who voluntarily subscribe to the curbside recycling program to continue the same curbside recycling service but at an increased rate amount from $3.00/month to $6.57/month. This option includes a monthly increase for the resident and also provides for an increase to the general fund.
- Option 2: Single Stream with Republic Recycling: This option involves transporting the collected recyclables to another single-stream recycling center. Discussions were had with Emerald Coast Utility Authority (Pensacola) and Republic Recycling (Baton Rouge). Because of altered operating procedures due to COVID-19, Emerald Coast suspended new outside contracts. This option would allow residents who voluntarily subscribe to the curbside recycling program to continue the same curbside recycling service but at an increased rate amount from $3.00/month to $6.00/month. This is obviously a large increase, but it maintains the option for residents without incurring costs to the general fund.
- Option 3: Abandon Curbside Recycling Services, Implement Community Dropoff: This option did away with the curbside program and would transition to a community drop-off system. The total cost would be $93,000; however, there would be no revenue offset via the monthly fee.
The city’s administrative team plans to recommend Option 2 on Tuesday to the City Council.
“Recycling and sustainability are community values in Hattiesburg, and the growth in our curbside recycling program over the past three years bears witness to this,” Barker said in a news release.“While no one wants to pay more, I am glad that we have found a path forward to continue this optional service for residents who choose to recycle."
