USM men’s basketball adds 6th player to signing class

From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi men’s basketball program added a highly-regarded junior-college transfer to 2020-21 signing class.
USM coach Jay Ladner announced earlier this week that guard Justin Johnson of South Georgia Technical College had signed a national letter-of-intent.
“Justin is an exciting 6-foot-7 guard who can play multiple positions, particularly the (point guard) and )shooting guard),” Ladner said in a release. “He’s a gifted player who can handle, score and pass.
"He will immediately impact our winning; a real high-level signee for us. He makes a really good class for us even stronger. We’re very, very excited to have Justin Johnson in the black and gold.”
Johnson is the second junior-college transfer in the Golden Eagles’ six-man class, joining Pearl River Community College guard Tae Hardy.
USM also signed high school seniors Javarzia Belton (Calhoun Falls, S.C.), Mark Jaakson (Tallinn, Estonia), Jaron Pierre (New Orleans, La.) and Blake Roberts (Hattiesburg).
Johnson, a native of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., averaged16.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last year as a sophomore. The Jets finished 13-18, bowing out of the Region 17 tounrnament in the quarterfinals.
Johnson, who was considered the 13th-ranked prospect in the nation by JucoRecruiting.com, averaged 18.9 points and 6.3 rebounds as a freshman at South Georgia Tech.
He was considered among the top 25 shooting guards in Florida coming out of high school.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.