Sumrall celebrates WWII vet’s 97th birthday with surprise

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - David Collins had a special birthday surprise Thursday afternoon.
Many Sumrall community members came out to celebrate the World War II veteran’s 97th birthday.
Since they were unable to throw a traditional birthday party, visitors drove by in their cars with posters and signs, honking horns and waving happy birthday.
Collins says he is thankful to have so many people come out for his day. He even did a bit of dancing.
“Thank all of you for doing this for me,” Collins said. “This made me feel good.”
Collins served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
