Shrimp season threatened by COVID-19 pandemic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Because many coronavirus restrictions are still in place on the Gulf Coast, processors, shrimpers and the restaurant industry could take a hit for the second year in a row.
Freshly caught shrimp will soon be harvested from the Mississippi Sound, but with coronavirus restrictions still in place, seafood processors that have been closed already have plenty of stock on ice.
“We’re hoping that they’ll begin to move some product. I know the government is taking a lot of actions. There’s a big 20-million pound shrimp purchase through the USDA that’s in the works. We’re hoping that will free up some inventory," said Ryan Bradley, Executive Director of Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United.
Bradley said that processors won’t be the only ones impacted.
“You know, if our shrimpers can’t move their product, they won’t be able to go out as well. We’re encouraging our guys to be prepared to do more direct sales, selling directly off their boat," Bradley said.
To make matters worse, the downturn in the restaurant industry is playing a substantial role as well.
“Seventy to eighty percent of our market is the institutional trade. That’s the restaurant trade. The large kitchens, the government kitchens, some sort of indirect sale to a customer, goes through a third party. That’s gone from 70%, 80% of our market to about 15%," said David Veal, Executive Director of the American Shrimp Processors Association.
For sales, supply and demand to get back to normal, Veal said there are only two options.
“One - find a solution to the coronavirus, and that’ll obviously be a vaccine of some sort that’ll solve it. Secondly - I’m not sure that we won’t see some new level of participation in business and some new way of dealing with customers," Veal said.
Those new ways not only changing the shrimping industry this year but industries all across South Mississippi for years to come. Shuttered processing plants on the Gulf Coast, Veal said, are currently working on plans to keep their employees safe once their doors reopen.
