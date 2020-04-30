Senior Spotlight - Wayne County War Eagles

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Ian Sharp was excited about the War Eagles in 2020.
Wayne County’s baseball season came to a halt at 8-3, also cutting short the high school careers of six seniors:
- Corderius Wilson – Named Mr. “Wayne County” by the high school; signed a football scholarship with Mississippi Delta Community College.
- Stephon Ford – Four-year letterman in baseball.
- Shumar Blakley – Four-year letterman in basebal; 2020 “War Eagle Award.”
- Kade Stennett – Four-year letterman in baseball; 2020 captain.
- Jalen Ayers – signed with East Central Community College; 2020 captain.
- Jamar Blakley – Three-year letterman in baseball.
Coach James Powell’s crew hoped to defend its class 5A South State Championship before Wayne County’s softball season was put on hold at 7-4.
The Lady War Eagles send three seniors to college:
- Camryn Miller (Catcher) - Batted .310 with 11 runs-batted-in through 11 games; signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
- Emily Rigney (3B/UTIL) - Batted .357 with 13 RBs, nine stolen bases through 11 games; signed with Pearl River Community College.
- Joslyn Overstreet (1B) - Batted .200 with eight RBIs through 11 games; plans to major in Nursing at Meridian Community College.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.