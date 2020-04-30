Senior Spotlight - Sumrall Bobcats

Senior Spotlight - Sumrall Bobcats
Sumrall Softball (Source: Sumrall)
By Taylor Curet | April 30, 2020 at 1:38 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 1:38 AM

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall hoped to defend its class 4A South State championship in 2020.

The Coronavirus pandemic stifled the Bobcats’ season at 6-6. Head coach Larry Knight says goodbye to five seniors:

  • John Cody Stogner (RHP, UTIL) - signed with Meridian Community College.
  • Javan Williams (Outfielder)
  • Kobe Blackwell (RHP)
  • Seth Mitchell (1B, RHP)
  • Sully Clark (SS, 3B)

The Lady Bobcats were off to an 8-3 start under coach Dodie Robertson before their season was put on hold.

Seven seniors leave the Sumrall softball program:

  • Brianna McCray
  • Faith Abram
  • Haley Montgomery
  • Kaylin Howard
  • Kenzie Keller
  • Taylor Green
  • Caragan Childs - signed a soccer scholarship with Jones College.

