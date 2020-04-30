Senior Spotlight - Sumrall Bobcats

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall hoped to defend its class 4A South State championship in 2020.
The Coronavirus pandemic stifled the Bobcats’ season at 6-6. Head coach Larry Knight says goodbye to five seniors:
- John Cody Stogner (RHP, UTIL) - signed with Meridian Community College.
- Javan Williams (Outfielder)
- Kobe Blackwell (RHP)
- Seth Mitchell (1B, RHP)
- Sully Clark (SS, 3B)
The Lady Bobcats were off to an 8-3 start under coach Dodie Robertson before their season was put on hold.
Seven seniors leave the Sumrall softball program:
- Brianna McCray
- Faith Abram
- Haley Montgomery
- Kaylin Howard
- Kenzie Keller
- Taylor Green
- Caragan Childs - signed a soccer scholarship with Jones College.
