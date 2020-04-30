Senior Spotlight - PCS Bobcats

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There was quite a bit of excitement surrounding the PCS baseball program in coach Jarrett Hoffpauir’s second season.
The former Southern Miss Golden Eagle will have to wait one more year to develop his ball club, and he will do so without six seniors who graduate this spring:
- Brady Logan - signed with Northwest Mississippi Community College
- Harper Jordan - signed with Pearl River Community College
- Layton Pitts
- Caden Zaremba
- Conner Martin
- Jake-Riley Gunn
The Bobcats finished the season 7-7.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.