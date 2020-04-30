Senior Spotlight - Hattiesburg Tigers

By Taylor Curet | April 30, 2020 at 1:17 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 1:17 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg baseball’s group of seniors are just two years removed from a class 5A state championship.

The Tigers don’t get the chance to see where their 9-1 season might have taken them. Head coach Joe Hatfield says farewell to six seniors:

  • Caleb Tart (SS) - signed with Southern (Baton Rouge)
  • Jerry Burkett - signed with Southern (Baton Rouge)
  • Jamal Donaldson (OF)
  • A.J. Bullock - signed a football scholarship with Hinds Community College
  • Chandler Smith
  • Chandler Davis

Brashawnna Bumpers is the lone senior for Hattiesburg softball. She plans to attend school at Pearl River Community College.

Twelve seniors leave a legacy with the Hattiesburg Track & Field program.

The boys team entered 2020 as back-to-back champions in class 5A and the girls were two years removed from a runner-up finish:

  • Destiny Jimerson
  • Quentasha Portis
  • GerVontae Duckworth
  • Cyrus Hartfield
  • Christon Jenkins
  • Antwon Keyes
  • Cedric McGill
  • Sekyrrin Parker
  • Ahmad Pryor
  • Kyler Scott
  • Kyion Seymour
  • Jaylin Williams

