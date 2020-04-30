Senior Spotlight - Hattiesburg Tigers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg baseball’s group of seniors are just two years removed from a class 5A state championship.
The Tigers don’t get the chance to see where their 9-1 season might have taken them. Head coach Joe Hatfield says farewell to six seniors:
- Caleb Tart (SS) - signed with Southern (Baton Rouge)
- Jerry Burkett - signed with Southern (Baton Rouge)
- Jamal Donaldson (OF)
- A.J. Bullock - signed a football scholarship with Hinds Community College
- Chandler Smith
- Chandler Davis
Brashawnna Bumpers is the lone senior for Hattiesburg softball. She plans to attend school at Pearl River Community College.
Twelve seniors leave a legacy with the Hattiesburg Track & Field program.
The boys team entered 2020 as back-to-back champions in class 5A and the girls were two years removed from a runner-up finish:
- Destiny Jimerson
- Quentasha Portis
- GerVontae Duckworth
- Cyrus Hartfield
- Christon Jenkins
- Antwon Keyes
- Cedric McGill
- Sekyrrin Parker
- Ahmad Pryor
- Kyler Scott
- Kyion Seymour
- Jaylin Williams
