Senior Spotlight - FCAHS Aggies

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - No more baseball in Brooklyn.
The Aggies just got going under head coach Gatlin Steelman, finishing 2-5. Forrest County Agricultural bids adieu to five seniors:
- Blake Polk
- Evan Clark
- Luke Odom - signed with East Central Community College
- Ethan Watts
- Daniel Kelly
The Lady Aggies finished 3-5 under head coach James Wallace. FCAHS softball sends four seniors off the real world:
- Jade Huston
- Lynzee Guiles
- Elizabeth Isaacs
- Jada McNair - plans to enter the National Guard.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.