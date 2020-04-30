Senior Spotlight - FCAHS Aggies

FCAHS Aggies (Source: FCAHS)
By Taylor Curet | April 30, 2020 at 1:24 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 1:24 AM

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - No more baseball in Brooklyn.

The Aggies just got going under head coach Gatlin Steelman, finishing 2-5. Forrest County Agricultural bids adieu to five seniors:

  • Blake Polk
  • Evan Clark
  • Luke Odom - signed with East Central Community College
  • Ethan Watts
  • Daniel Kelly

The Lady Aggies finished 3-5 under head coach James Wallace. FCAHS softball sends four seniors off the real world:

  • Jade Huston
  • Lynzee Guiles
  • Elizabeth Isaacs
  • Jada McNair - plans to enter the National Guard.

