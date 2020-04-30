Perry Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest Monday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County K-9 Deputy seized around two ounces of crystal meth and other narcotics during a traffic stop Monday.
Adarryl O. James Johnson, 25, was arrested after the deputy search throughout the vehicle in the Little Creek community.
Johnson was charged with Trafficking Crystal Meth, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent.
Johnson’s bond was set at $123,000 during his court appearance Wednesday and is currently being held at the Perry County Detention Center.
