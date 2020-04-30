Patrick’s Thursday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning much cooler with temperatures in the low 50s. We’ll be sunny all day long with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. Winds will be breezy at times between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s this evening with lows in the low 50s. Friday will be nice and sunny as we begin a warming trend back into the low to mid 80s. This weekend will be hot as highs soar into the low 90s with higher humidity and sunny skies. Next week is looking dry as well with highs in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday.