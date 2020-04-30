MBI investigating inmate death at Jones Co. jail

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Sheriff Joe Berlin confirms a woman in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility in Ellisville has died.
Berlin said the inmate’s family has been notified.
According to the sheriff, the investigation has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, and any other details will come from that agency.
WDAM has reached out to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for more information on the investigation.
We will update this story as more details become available.
