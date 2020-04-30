Lamar Baptist Association reopens to Lamar Co. residents

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar Baptist Association has been closed the last three weeks because of the coronavirus.
Now, thanks the Gov. Tate Reeves Safer-at-Home order, the nonprofit can reopen.
“We run a missions center on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s every week for residents in Lamar County,” said Association Director Danny Henderson. “We have food, clothing, furniture, and things like that. We are back to servicing families in the county. We’re excited.”
It reopened on Tuesday as a drive-thru service.
The only people allowed in the building are volunteers and everyone must wear a mask a glove.
“They call in for an appointment, it’s by appointment only. It is not possible to do drop in currently,” Henderson said. “Everything must be done over the phone. They just pull up in the parking lot and we will have someone waiting there for them, when they verify, they have an appointment. We then go inside and bring their groceries out and put them in the car. Then we share an encouraging word with them.”
Henderson says they want to be able to help those in need the safest way possible.
“We’re trying to follow the guidelines as best we can because there are a lot of hurting people in Lamar County. We were doing good and serving a lot before the shutdown,” Henderson said. “To not be able to do that was tough. We’re anxious to get back to what we do best, and that is to relieve the hurting of those in Lamar County.”
You can schedule an appointment by calling 601-268-6978 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
The Lamar Baptist association is also still taking donations, if you’d like to donate you can call the main office 601-268-7334.
