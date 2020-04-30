Hospital workers celebrate as COVID-19 patient discharged

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman who battled COVID-19 at a Hattiesburg hospital was released in style Wednesday.
Cynthia Hall, 53, was admitted to Merit Health Wesley on March 22 and diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the hospital.
Hall spent more than two weeks on a ventilator in the ICU, but now she’s made it back home.
On Wednesday, masked hospital workers with balloons celebrated her recovery by cheering her on as she was wheeled toward the door after being discharged.
