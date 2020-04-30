HFD, HPD employees test positive for COVID-19

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg has announced that a Hattiesburg Fire Department employee and a Hattiesburg Police Department employee have tested positive for COVID-19.
The city’s administrative team learned about the two employees testing positive for coronavirus late Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
On April 16, three HFD employees came into contact with a COVID-19 positive individual and they were sent home directly after contact to wait for results from tests.
Two tests came back negative while one came back inconclusive, causing that employee to be tested two more times on April 24 and April 27.
After the April 24 test came back inconclusive, the April 27 test came back positive, prompting the employee to remain in quarantine for another 14 days which will end on May 11.
The employee has not shown any signs or symptoms since April 16.
The HPD employee tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28 and is now on leave.
Administrators for the police department have traced the employee’s contact to only two additional employees and they are being tested and waiting at home for results.
In an act of caution, the City of Hattiesburg is scheduling a COVID-19 test for each employee in the division the positive employee worked in.
