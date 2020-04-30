Hattiesburg psychologist lists ways to beat ‘quarantine fatigue’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New research has shown that people are sheltering in place less and less during the coronavirus pandemic and they’re willing to take the risk to leave home.
“There was a peak several weeks ago, to where a lot of the country was following those stay at home orders and what they’re finding is that over time, people are getting out more they’re going on more trips, going farther distances and not staying close to home,” says Leah Claire Bennett, a psychologist and director of clinical operations at Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services.
It’s a restlessness that some health experts are calling “quarantine fatigue” and Bennett says it’s similar to cabin fever.
“We’re not liking it, I guess is what you could say, we’re not liking being stuck at home,” Bennett said.
But, for those who are staying home during the pandemic, Bennett says there are some things you can do to cope with “quarantine fatigue.”
First, she says make sure you eat right and exercise.
Next, create some new routines for yourself and your family.
And always keep in mind that the pandemic won’t last forever.
“We don’t know how long it’s going to last, but it is going to be a temporary thing and we’ll be able to look back on this time and have lots of new insights about ourselves and others,” Bennett said.
Pine Grove Behavioral Health and Addiction Services has also set up a statewide support line for COVID-19 stress and anxiety.
The number is 1-888-574-HOPE (4673).
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.