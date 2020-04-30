Hattiesburg food pantries get donation from Chick-fil-A

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food banks in Hattiesburg are thankful for a donation from Chick-Fil-A that’s helping them feed families.
Christian Services and Edwards Fellowship Center recieved 500 pounds of food from Hattiesburg’s Chick-fil-A.
“Chic-fil-A of Hattiesburg contacted us and said, ‘Do you have a wish list?’ And we were like, ‘Oh yes,’" said Ann McCulllen, executive director for Edwards Street Fellowship Center. "We had one for the food pantry and one for the medical clinic and they fulfilled so much of that and brought food, as well as we need things like ziplock bags for our pet food bank and masks for our staff to have all the time. And they delivery all of that. And that was 500 pounds.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand is rising each week due to layoffs and more families needing food.
Maggie West with Christian Services explained how this donation helps answer the needs both inside and outside the organization.
“We responded with that we needed food for our emergency food boxes, we needed some spices for our soup kitchen, so that we can continue to hot meals,” West said. "We also mentioned our Liberty Ministry program, because those gentleman have not been able to go anywhere for several months. So, they also supported that ministry as well. "
Both organizations will continue to do their part helping families throughout the community
