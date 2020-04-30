Governor ‘confident’ some casinos will reopen by Memorial Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the biggest questions facing the Mississippi Gulf Coast in regards to economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is when will casinos reopen.
The Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association developed a plan recommending how to reopen casinos in the Magnolia State, and that plan, with tweaks from the Mississippi Gaming Commission, now sits on Gov. Tate Reeves’ desk.
“We are hopeful that we are really close to developing a plan,” Reeves said in his press briefing Thursday. “I am confident by Memorial Day weekend we will have some of the facilities open, not in the exact way they were open before. We have some continued work to do, but we are heading toward ensuring social distancing in those venues in a way that can be safe for Mississippians.”
Larry Gregory, head of MGHA, told WLOX that resorts hope they can reopen in some capacity by the holiday weekend.
“That’s a big weekend for us,” Gregory said. “Memorial Day is huge for us.”
”The casino industry is an industry that employs tens of thousands of Mississippians," Reeves previously said. “It’s critically important to our economy and it’s certainly critically important to the revenue streams, particularly of the local governments.”
With 12 casinos on the Mississippi Coast, the coming decisions regarding reopening will play a key role in the economic future of the Gulf Coast.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.